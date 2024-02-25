CI Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $434,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

