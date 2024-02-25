CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 4,874 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

