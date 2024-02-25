CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 5,134 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,430. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

