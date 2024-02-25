CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of TROX opened at $15.00 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

