CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CAR opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average of $181.40. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

