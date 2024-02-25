CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1,769.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.