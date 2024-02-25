CI Investments Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1,194.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,612,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Roku Stock Up 1.9 %

Roku stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

