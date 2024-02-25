CI Investments Inc. Has $163,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1,990.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $163.47 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.03.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.