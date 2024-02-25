CI Investments Inc. Has $173,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after purchasing an additional 833,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $248.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.