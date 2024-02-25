CI Investments Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3,206.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on LSXMK
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Liberty SiriusXM Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.