CI Investments Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3,206.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. Insiders own 12.47% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

