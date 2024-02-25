CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 456.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 678.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $52.32 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

