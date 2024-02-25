CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 370.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.51 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

