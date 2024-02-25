CI Investments Inc. Invests $182,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

