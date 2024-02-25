CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,736,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 962,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,837,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

