CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

