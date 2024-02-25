CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $86.22 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

