CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,371 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1,481.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of XPO opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

