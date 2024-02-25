CI Investments Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 440.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LAD opened at $288.51 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.39 and a 200 day moving average of $288.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

