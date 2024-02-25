CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,680 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.9 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

