CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,917 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 177.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

