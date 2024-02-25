CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after buying an additional 892,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,639,000 after buying an additional 153,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.03 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

