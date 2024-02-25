CI Investments Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

