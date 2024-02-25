CI Investments Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Henry Schein
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
