CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,364 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 306.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 1,036,663 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.