CI Investments Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

