CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

