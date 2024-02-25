CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,655,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $597.83 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $610.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $587.72 and a 200 day moving average of $554.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

