CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.3 %

EPC stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Barclays raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

