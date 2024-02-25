CIBC Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$32.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

MFI opened at C$23.02 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

