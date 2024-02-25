CIBC Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAFree Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$944.23 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.31. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$12.96.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

