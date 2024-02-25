Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

