Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.3 %

CLVT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

