Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 77,910 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.25 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

