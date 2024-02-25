Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $19.94 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

