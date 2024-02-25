Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 547,119 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,700,000 after buying an additional 634,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

nCino stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $175,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,467.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

