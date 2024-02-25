Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Constellium worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Constellium stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

