Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,970 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of PPL worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $63,244,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $50,783,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Stock Down 0.2 %

PPL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

