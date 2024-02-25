Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Portland General Electric worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

