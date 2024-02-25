Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $13.35 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 226,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,772 shares of company stock worth $620,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

