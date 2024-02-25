Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $20.61 Million in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $124.90 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

