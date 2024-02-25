Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 78.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

