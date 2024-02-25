Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Wintrust Financial worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

