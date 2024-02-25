Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.33% of Xometry worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

