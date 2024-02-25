Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Rapid7 worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Rapid7 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

