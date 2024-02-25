Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.89% of Dutch Bros worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

