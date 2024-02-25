Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 128,599 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,599 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.