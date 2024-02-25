Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $265.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.54 and a 200-day moving average of $271.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

