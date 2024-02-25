Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 27,655 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.90% of nLIGHT worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 998.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 365,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

nLIGHT stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.