Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 74,683 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,683 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Terex worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

