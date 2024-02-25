Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,316 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.17 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.