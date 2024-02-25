Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Huntsman worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 115.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 105,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.25%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

